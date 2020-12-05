Deputies search for Leesburg man, 81, missing since Friday

article

Lake County deputies are searching for an 81-year-old Leesburg man who was reported missing.

Raymond Shelton was last seen by his neighbors on Friday as he went for a walk near his residence, which is located on Plumosa Drive in Leesburg. Shelton hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He drives a blue, 2017 Chevrolet four-door Sonic, which is not at the residence. The vehicle has Florida tag IJE-Z31.

Family members are unsure as to where he may be attempting to go. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.