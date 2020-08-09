Deputies investigating after 17-year-old shot in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot.
The incident happened along South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday afternoon.
MORE NEWS: Mississippi trooper fatally shot working part-time job driving USPS mail truck: reports
The Sheriff's Office said that the victim was taken to the hospital.
The gunman left the scene before deputies arrived.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement