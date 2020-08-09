Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating after 17-year-old shot in Orlando

Orange County
The shooting happened along Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot.

The incident happened along South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said that the victim was taken to the hospital. 

The gunman left the scene before deputies arrived.

