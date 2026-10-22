Florida man angry over canceled surgery, smashed doctor's Tesla with hammer, deputies say

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The Brief A man from Sumter County was arrested for smashing his doctor's Tesla after he canceled his surgery, according to Wildwood Police. Glen Ong was arrested on two charges: causing damage of $1000 or more and concealing his identity while committing a crime.



A Florida man who was upset that his surgery was canceled allegedly took a hammer and destroyed the windshield of his doctor's Tesla, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Angry patient smashes doctor's Tesla for canceling surgery

What we know:

Glen Ong was arrested and booked into jail on charges of wearing a hood or mask while committing a crime and criminal mischief, causing more than $1,000 in damage, records show.

According to the arrest report, on Sept. 16, 2026, staff members at Optimotion Orthopedics in Wildwood reported hearing two "loud bangs" and went outside to see what happened, and found the windshield of their boss's Tesla damaged.

Tesla's are equipped with multiple cameras, which meant the alleged incident was captured on video.

The video, according to the report, showed Ong, wearing a surgical mask and holding a hammer, get out of a red truck and walk over to the Tesla and hit the windshield two times, before walking back towards the truck.

The other side:

On Oct. 9, Wildwood police officers went to Ong's home to ask him about what happened. Initially, Ong denied knowing the doctor or anyone at the medical practice, denied owning a red truck, and denied being involved.

"You've got the wrong person," Ong reportedly said.

Police officers continued to question Ong, referencing photos of him and his red truck the day of the incident. Ong claimed that the truck shown in the photos were not his because they had lettering stickers in the rear that his truck didn't have. Ong denied any involvement until they went inside his garage and the officer matched his truck's license plate to the photos and found the spots on the truck where the stickers once were, according to the report.

Eventually, Ong admitted to damaging the doctor's car. He said he was angry that his surgery was canceled and believed the doctor needs to be held accountable, the report said.

"That guy screwed me over, twice," Ong told deputies. "I was already dressed up to do the surgery, and he called it off just because I had a sip of water."

Ong reportedly felt that the doctor needed to be held accountable and wanted to teach him a lesson, according to the report.

What we don't know:

We don't know the urgency of the procedure that was about to be performed or was caused it to be canceled the first time.

The victim described Ong as a difficult patient, according to the report.

Ong booked into Sumter County Detention Center

What's next:

The estimated cost of the damage was roughly $1600. Ong was booked and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, and was released the following day.