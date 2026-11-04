Florida election results 2026: Who won governor, US Senate races? Did Amendment 3 pass?

The Brief Most races have been called in Florida's 2026 midterm election. U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds was elected governor, defeating David Jolly, and will succeed Ron DeSantis. Ashley Moody was reelected to the U.S. Senate – and will finish Amendment 3 passed in Florida, while Amendments 1 & 2 failed.



Florida voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for a number of key races, including governor, attorney general, a U.S. Senate seat, and three amendments. The results are in – and most of Florida's races have been called.

Who won Florida's governor election?

Byron Donalds was elected to be Florida's next governor on Tuesday night, defeating David Jolly.

Who won Florida's U.S. Senate election?

Ashley Moody was elected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night, defeating challenger Angie Nixon.

Did Amendment 1 pass?

Florida voters rejected Amendment 1, which sought to raise the cap for Florida's Budget Stabilization Fund, and would require a yearly contribution up to $750 million until that cap was reached.

Did Amendment 2 pass?

Florida voters rejected Amendment 2, which sought to eliminate tangible personal property taxes on machinery used in farming, ranching and agritourism.

Did Amendment 3 pass?

Florida voters voted in favor of Amendment 3, which increased the state's homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027, and $250,000 in 2028, and requires local governments to use those funds solely on public safety, education, schools, infrastructure, and other avenues.

Who won Florida's Congressional District 7 race?

The race between former FOX 35 news anchor Ryan Elijah and former NASA chief of staff Bale Daltona for Florida's 7th Congressional District remained too close to call on Tuesday night.

Who won Florida's Congressional District 9 race?

The race between Darren Soto and Dan Green in Florida's 9th Congressional District remained too close to call on Tuesday night.

Who won Florida Attorney General race?

James Uthmeier won his reelection bid for Florida's Attorney General on Tuesday night, defeating challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Florida State House and State Senate races