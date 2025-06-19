Deltona Uber Eats driver pulls gun on McDonald’s customer, deputies say

The Brief A Deltona man working for Uber Eats was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Deputies say Michael Ortiz blocked the victim’s vehicle, then leaned out of his window and pointed what appeared to be a black "Uzi-style" firearm. Ortiz was later arrested at his home and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful concealed carry.



A 26-year-old Deltona man working as an Uber Eats driver was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Michael Anthony Ortiz was picking up a food order on June 16 when deputies say he became involved in a dispute with another customer at the McDonald’s on Howland Boulevard. The victim told deputies he was exiting the drive-thru when Ortiz blocked his vehicle at the parking lot’s stop sign and refused to move, despite no vehicles being in his way.

Michael Anthony Ortiz | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

After a verbal exchange, Ortiz allegedly leaned out of his window and pointed what appeared to be a black "Uzi-style" gun at the man. The victim took a photo of Ortiz’s vehicle before Ortiz drove off across Howland Boulevard and into a nearby parking lot. He then called 911 to report the incident.

Ortiz was arrested later that morning at his home on Katherwood Court and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm.

What's next:

He is being held on a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

