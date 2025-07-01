Deltona man shot during argument, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot during an argument in a Deltona neighborhood, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Flagami Terrace. The victim was initially taken to a hospital in Orange City around 3:11 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before being transferred to a Sanford hospital for surgery.
Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and another man, who has since been identified.
What we don't know:
Authorities are working to take the suspected shooter into custody.
The investigation remains active, and the sheriff’s office said more details will be released when available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.