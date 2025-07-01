Deltona man shot during argument, deputies say

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen during an argument early Tuesday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to a hospital for surgery, and deputies are working to take the suspected shooter into custody.



A 29-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot during an argument in a Deltona neighborhood, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Flagami Terrace. The victim was initially taken to a hospital in Orange City around 3:11 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before being transferred to a Sanford hospital for surgery.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and another man, who has since been identified.

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to take the suspected shooter into custody.

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff’s office said more details will be released when available.