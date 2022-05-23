DeLand police warning residents after two attempted carjackings last weekend

article

Police in Deland are warning residents to be extra aware of their surroundings, especially when parking somewhere after dark, after suspects attempted to carjack two vehicles over the weekend.

According to police, the suspects tried to pull a 75-year-old man out of his vehicle late Saturday night at the Walmart, near Highway 92 and Taylor Road. The man still had his keys in his hand when he was attacked, police said.

He was able to get away and get back to the store for help. The suspects ran the other way, police said.



Less than four miles away, a second attempted carjacking happened in the parking lot of Florida Technological College. The driver in that vehicle was shot, police said, and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A second person in that vehicle was not hurt, police said.



"These incidents are disturbing. It’s obviously random acts of violence," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger.

"Right now we have several individuals who are out there that have committed two crimes that are similar in nature," said Chief Umberger. "They were carjackings and they approach people who are in parking lots."

The victims are not affiliated with the school, authorities said.

Police said they’re looking for two or three individuals and consider them to be "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information is asked to contact Deland Police at 386-626-7400 or submit a tip, here.