Space Force to deploy laser technology to defend launch sites from drones

The Brief Space Force plans to use laser technology to defend Cape Canaveral launch sites from drones. The new system will detect, track and neutralize unauthorized aircraft near critical infrastructure. Officials have not announced a deployment timeline or cost for the security upgrades.



The U.S. Space Force is introducing new technology, including laser systems, to help protect Cape Canaveral launch facilities from unauthorized drones as officials respond to growing security threats.

Drone defense planned for KSC

The backstory:

Drones have become an increasing concern as commercial launches accelerate along the Space Coast. Space Launch Delta 45 said it is modernizing security by integrating advanced detection, tracking and mitigation technologies to protect critical launch infrastructure and national security assets.

Certified drone pilot Bill Moore said the technology reflects the evolving threat posed by drones, which can carry cameras, sensors or other payloads capable of collecting sensitive information.

"My first reaction is, it's pretty cool tech to be able to shoot something down with a laser," Moore said.

Moore said drone operators should understand that flying in restricted airspace can carry serious legal consequences.

"People who buy these drones need to know they can be in some serious trouble — not only with federal charges but also State of Florida charges," he said.

Recent drone case highlights risks

The renewed focus on drone security follows a recent case involving a tourist from China accused of flying a drone near Kennedy Space Center. Federal prosecutors said the individual has since pleaded guilty.

What's next:

In a statement, Space Launch Delta 45 said protecting the nation's busiest spaceport remains a top operational priority as launch activity continues to increase.

"As the world's premier spaceport continues to support an unprecedented launch tempo for national security and commercial missions, securing critical launch infrastructure from low-altitude aerial threats remains a top operational priority," the statement said.

Officials said the new security initiative will use a full range of defensive systems to detect, track and neutralize unauthorized drones. The Space Force has not announced when the systems will be deployed, how much they will cost or whether they will extend to Kennedy Space Center property.