Woman arrested, accused of stabbing man, DeLand police say

The Brief DeLand police have found and arrested a woman who was wanted for allegedly stabbing a man. Denise Cook, 41, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in Deland, according to the DeLand Police Department.

What we know:

The DeLand Police Department said Denise Cook, 41, was arrested and booked into jail around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is being held without bond, police said.

Police issued an alert on Monday that officers were looking for Cook connected to an alleged aggravated battery near International Speedway Boulevard and Spring Garden Avenue. Police said Cook got into a fight with a man in the area, stabbed him, and then ran away into some nearby woods.

Denise Cook booking photo Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Police said the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It's not know what led up to the apparent stabbing nor how the woman and the man know each other, or if they do.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department:

Call DeLand Police: 386-626-1400