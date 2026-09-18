Defense experts testify Vickie Williams was psychotic during 2022 killings

The Brief Defense experts testified Vickie Williams was suffering from psychosis and was not legally sane during the 2022 Mount Dora killings. Prosecutors challenged those opinions, arguing mental illness and schizophrenia do not necessarily meet the legal standard for insanity. The defense is expected to call more witnesses when the trial resumes Monday.



New testimony Friday focused on the mental state of Vickie Williams, the woman accused of killing an elderly Mount Dora couple in 2022.

The defense called two medical experts who testified Williams was suffering from psychosis and was not legally sane at the time of the killings.

Experts describe schizophrenia, hallucinations

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys on Friday called two medical experts to testify that Vickie Williams was suffering from severe mental illness when prosecutors say she killed an elderly Mount Dora couple in 2022.

Clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Ryan Bennett testified that Williams was experiencing psychosis at the time of the killings.

"It is my clinical opinion that Ms. Williams was under a state of psychosis during the time of the alleged murders," Bennett testified.

Bennett told jurors he evaluated Williams and reviewed records showing nine mental health professionals had diagnosed her with some form of schizophrenia. He said her symptoms worsened throughout 2022.

According to Bennett, Williams reported experiencing command hallucinations and delusions involving threats to her children.

"She shared with me a lot of the command hallucinations that she was experiencing, such as beliefs that her children were going to be threatened," Bennett testified.

Asked why Williams allegedly did not understand the killings were wrong, Bennett said:

"From my clinical approach, that was not present for Ms. Williams. At the time, what was present was these very intense hallucinations."

Another defense expert also testified that Williams was not legally sane at the time of the killings and discussed abnormalities shown in brain scans.

Prosecutors challenge insanity claim

The other side:

During cross-examination, prosecutors questioned Bennett about details of his evaluation, noting he did not ask Williams about several aspects of the killings or statements she made to investigators.

They also emphasized that mental illness alone does not establish legal insanity.

"You would agree that a person can be mentally ill but not insane?"

"Yes," Bennett replied.

Prosecutors also asked whether a person can have schizophrenia without being legally insane, to which Bennett again answered, "Yes."

Trial resumes Monday

What's next:

The defense is expected to continue presenting witnesses when the trial resumes Monday morning.