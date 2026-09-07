Pedestrian, 76, killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-535 in Orange County, FHP says

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A 76-year-old Orlando man died Monday after hit was hit by multiple vehicles on Apopka Vineland Road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Apopka Vineland Road and Palm Parkway.

According to troopers, the man was walking across Apopka Vineland Road outside the marked crosswalk when he walked in front of a Nissan Altima.

The collision sent the man into the outside, where he was hit by a Nissan Cube and a third vehicle, according to the FHP report.

The man was taken Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FHP said the driver of the Altima and the Cube were not injured. According to the report, the driver of the Cube initially left the scene but later returned. The vehicle had "undercarriage damage consistent with the collision," the report said.

The driver of the Altima told troopers that the third car that hit the man before leaving the scene was possibly a white SUV.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the crash. It has since reopened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.