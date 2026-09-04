Volusia County to restrict some beach parking over Labor Day weekend

The Brief Volusia County will restrict some on-beach parking over the Labor Day weekend. The goal is to increase safety and reduce potential incidents between vehicles and people in high-traffic areas. The restrictions will begin on Saturday, Sept. 5, and be in place through Labor Day, Sept. 7.



Some beach parking at Volusia County's beaches will be restricted or closed during the Labor Day weekend to help maintain safety between drivers and people walking to and from the beaches.

Officials said the restrictions would be in areas where there are a high number of people walking around, but that the overall restrictions would be fewer than 3% of the 5,000 total parking spots along the beaches.

When does this start?

Timeline:

Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, VSO said on its Facebook page.

What parking areas will be restricted?

What we know:

On-beach parking will be temporarily restricted over the Labor Day weekend in the following areas:

Grace K. Barck North Beach Community Park

Esther Street Beachfront Park

Marianne Clancy Park

Ed Peck Sr. Park

Dahlia Avenue Park

Vehicles will still be able to drive through these areas, VSO said.

Beach parking will also be closed in front of Sun Splash Park, Frank Rendon Park, and Flagler Avenue Park, totally 125 parking spots, VSO said.

What they're saying:

"Holiday weekends traditionally bring increased numbers of residents and visitors to the coast, resulting in heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic. These locations experience significant pedestrian movement as beachgoers travel between park facilities and the beach. Keeping the designated areas clear of parked vehicles provides greater visibility for drivers and pedestrians, making it easier for each to see the other and reducing the potential for vehicle-pedestrian conflicts," read a press release.

"We experienced a much safer environment for families to enjoy the beach," said Tamra Malphurs, Director of Beach Safety. "Increasing pedestrian visibility and providing a buffer between passing vehicles and pedestrians entering and exiting the parks allowed everyone to have a little space, relax, and enjoy the beach."

The backstory:

Volusia County and the Volusia Sheriff's Office tested these parking restrictions over the Fourth of July.

How much is parking?

Dig deeper: