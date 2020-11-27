‘Dazzling’ walk-through Christmas experience to open at Leu Gardens

For families looking for holiday events, a brand new, socially-distanced experience will open at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando next week.

'Dazzling Nights,' a walk-through Christmas attraction, opens on December 1. Guests will get to enjoy shiny forests, interactive installations, holiday music... all surrounded by a million lights!

The 3/4-mile walk-through will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. (except on Christmas day) through January 3.

The creative team behind the new event also brings the IMMERSE festival to downtown Orlando every October. It was designed to ensure social distancing and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors will be required to wear masks.

Tickets are $22 per person. You can book your time slot at dazzlingorlando.com.