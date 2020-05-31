Curfews spread across Bay Area: Find rules for your city

Several cities across the Bay Area have imposed curfews in response to protests over the killing of George Floyd.

These following cities and counties are under a mandatory curfew:

Antioch

The city announced that effective Monday a curfew will be in place from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Alameda County

Officials issued a countywide curfew that takes effect on Monday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The order will remain in place until Friday.

Contra Costa County

The county implemented a curfew beginning on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Danville

The town of Danville instituted a mandatory curfew beginning at 10:00 pm. on Sunday through 5:00 a.m. The order is in effect through Thursday.

Fremont

Residents must be inside their homes from the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 8.

Advertisement

Hayward

City officials imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on Monday that expires on Friday at 5 a.m.

Lafayette

Mayor Mike Anderson imposed a curfew on Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day until further notice.

Orinda

Officials said based on activity that has occurred within the county and information from the city, they are instituting a curfew starting Monday from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am.

Exceptions to the order are travel to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances.

Pleasant Hill

The curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice. also has a curfew effective 9:30 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. Monday.

San Francisco

Officials announced that its citywide curfew remains in effect. Residents must be inside from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. Adding, "Violators will be subject to citation or arrest."

Authorities first implemented the curfew on Sunday after a day of protest turned into mayhem.

Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday's demonstration started out peaceful in downtown San Francisco over the death of George Floyd, but as night fell, there were bursts of looting and vandalism.

"We can't just sit by and let you destroy our city," Breed said at a Sunday morning press conference.

Looters smashed into stores around the Union Square shopping area and brazenly stole merchandise. Molotov cocktails were thrown, sometimes at police officers, Police Chief Bill Scott said.

Police charged 10 suspects with felony looting, Scott said. And on Sunday several people were arrested at a protest outside City Hall that had been declared an "unlawful assembly" as it violated the city's 8 p.m. curfew that had been in place.

People who are homeless are exempt from the order, although city workers are trying to move unhoused residents off of the streets, Breed said.

San Jose

City Manager Dave Sykes implemented a citywide curfew that took effect on Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will last for the next seven days or until further notice.

The city had seen moments of vandalism and violence, including a driver who's accused of deliberately running down two protesters with her car. On Friday night, demonstrators obstructed traffic on Highway 101.

There have been more than 100 arrests related to the protests and destruction in the last 48 hours, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Sunday. Garcia also said he disapproved of an officer from the department who was recorded swearing at demonstrators.

San Mateo County

The county is instituting a curfew for two nights beginning on Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Santa Clara

City Manager Deanna J. Santana imposed a curfew on Sunday, as a result of looting in rioting in the neighboring city of San Jose, officials said. The curfew is from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Santa Rosa

A citywide curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next three nights, beginning Monday and ending Thursday morning.

Solano County

The countywide order takes effect on Tuesday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. It will remain in place until Thursday morning.

Union City

Authorities said on Monday that in response to looting incidents that occurred over the weekend, they will be implementing a curfew, but have yet to release the details.

Walnut Creek

The city enacted a curfew, which began at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasts through 5 a.m. The curfew expires on June 8.

Authorities said they made a number of arrests on Sunday in connection with vandalism and violence that occurred around the city.

Police are also investigating a shooting that took place near a store that had been burglarized. The victim was treated at a local hospital and has been released.