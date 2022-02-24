2 dead in small plane crash in Perkasie, officials say

Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon in Bucks County.

Emergency crews converged at the intersection Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane around 5 p.m. when a Beech 35-C33 fell out of the sky.

Officials have not said what caused the fiery crash, but witnesses believe the engine cutout to cause the deadly descent.

Catherine LaPat, a nearby neighbor, shared doorbell camera video that captured the fiery crash. The video shows a brief flash, then an inferno that appears to spread across the street.

"I thought I was going to die, I thought the plane was coming down in my house," LaPat said.

No one on the ground was hurt, but the crash sent flying debris through the wall of a home and into a second-floor bedroom.

"I would consider him a hero because he got this away he put it in an intersection away from houses," Hilltown Township Police Officer Christopher Englehart.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

