Community, local businesses donate to help Pet Alliance after deadly fire

After a massive fire at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Friday, the community has come together to help.

FOX 35 got a look inside the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Friday and the damage was devastating. The fire broke out Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have started near the cat room. Thirteen cats were killed in the blaze and four are still missing.

Donations have been pouring in since the massive fire. The location has been receiving donations and much-needed blankets, dog food, and cat food.

"It was just heartbreaking," said Kate Consalvo who donated blankets and towels. "It was like a punch in the stomach and our household as animal lovers I knew we needed to get over here and do something."

Kalua Beach Bar in Taveres plans to donate a portion of its sales this weekend to help and hopes to raise several thousand dollars.

"I think it’s every dog, pet owner, it’s just bad news. It’s awful, everyone feels awful," the owner of Kalua Beach Bar Randy Connor said. "Hopefully it brings in a tighter community and shows everyone when something bad happens the community will surround and support you."

You can also donate on the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.

Steve Bardy, the executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says the community support means the world to them.

"The staff feels it and they feel the support and the love," said Bardy.

