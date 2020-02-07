Clearwater police department welcomes 13 babies

article

Oh baby!

Over a dozen officers with the Clearwater Police Department will be doing double duty after 13 babies were born within the last few months.

"There's been a baby boom at the Clearwater Police Department," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Nine of the 13 officers posed for photos with their new bundles of joy -- who are adorably wearing "Daddy is My Hero" onesies!

Facebook users couldn't help but offer their congratulations and gratitude.

"Love these pictures!" wrote on commenter. "Thank you for sharing and also thank you for keeping us safe."