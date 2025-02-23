Child struck by multiple vehicles in Melbourne, police say

The Brief A child was transported to an area hospital after being struck by vehicles, according to police. The child was airlifted to an Orlando hospital. Crash remains under investigation.



One child is in recovery after they were struck by multiple vehicles Sunday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officials said the child attempted to cross Sarno Road around 12:46 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle near the curb lane. The impact of the collision pushed the child into another lane, causing them to be struck by another vehicle, according to police.

The child was later airlifted to a children's hospital in Orlando, according to officials.

Officials said the child appears to be in ‘"stable" condition.

The crash remains under investigation.