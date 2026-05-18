Charges dropped for Kissimmee father with dementia accused of shooting son

The Brief The office of State Attorney Monique Worrell has dropped all criminal charges against an 85-year-old Kissimmee father with dementia who was accused of shooting his son. The incident occurred on April 3 in the garage of their Westmoreland Circle home after reported arguments between the father and his 51-year-old son. Prosecutors filed a notice of "No Action" on May 15, moving to dismiss the charges and clear his record.



An elderly man with dementia accused of shooting his son after an argument at home won't face any criminal charges.

A court filing in Osceola County shows prosecutors deciding not to file charges against an 85-year-old man after his son, 51, was shot and transported to the hospital for surgery.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's office responded to an area on Westmoreland Circle in Kissimmee regarding a shooting that took place around 12:40 p.m. on April 3. Deputies said they had responded to the Kissimmee home three times in the past 10 days – including the day of the shooting – regarding arguments between the father and son. Both the father and son live in the house together, deputies said.

The shooting took place in the garage, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, the shooting victim – the 51-year-old son – was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries. He underwent surgery.

The father was arrested without incident for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting/throwing a missile into a dwelling, structure or vehicle and improper exhibition of weapon or firearm.

On May 15, the office of State Attorney Monique Worrell formally filed a notice of 'No Action,' confirming that criminal charges will not be pursued. Furthermore, action to clear the father's records and release any bond has been taken, the court documents said.