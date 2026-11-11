Woman accused of killing boyfriend after body found near dumpster, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend after a body was found near a dumpster at Pacifico Place Apartments, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police arrested Isidra Bautista Hernandez on Nov. 11. She is accused of second-degree murder, a news release says.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend
What we know:
On the morning of Nov. 9, detectives found a dead man by the dumpsters of Pacifico Place Apartments, police said.
According to a news release, investigators identified a potential crime scene at a separate location where they found evidence related to the death.
Police arrested Hernandez as the suspect. The victim and Hernandez were identified as undocumented immigrants, and investigators are still looking for the victim's family.
Victim's identity unreleased as investigation continues
What we don't know:
This case is under active investigation by the Orlando Police Department. No details have been released regarding the victim's identity as the police try to find his family. Police have not revealed the motive for his killing.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a news release by the Orlando Police Department.