Woman accused of killing boyfriend after body found near dumpster, police say

article

The Brief Detectives found a dead man by the dumpster of Pacifico Apartments on Nov. 9, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police arrested the victim's girlfriend, Isidra Bautista Hernandez. She is accused of second-degree murder in connection to the victim's death. The victim and Hernandez are undocumented immigrants. Police are looking for the victim's family as the investigation continues.



A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend after a body was found near a dumpster at Pacifico Place Apartments, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police arrested Isidra Bautista Hernandez on Nov. 11. She is accused of second-degree murder, a news release says.

Woman accused of killing boyfriend

What we know:

On the morning of Nov. 9, detectives found a dead man by the dumpsters of Pacifico Place Apartments, police said.

According to a news release, investigators identified a potential crime scene at a separate location where they found evidence related to the death.

Police arrested Hernandez as the suspect. The victim and Hernandez were identified as undocumented immigrants, and investigators are still looking for the victim's family.

Victim's identity unreleased as investigation continues

What we don't know:

This case is under active investigation by the Orlando Police Department. No details have been released regarding the victim's identity as the police try to find his family. Police have not revealed the motive for his killing.