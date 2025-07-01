Central Florida fireworks theft: $85K stolen from Big Bang stores

The Brief The President of Big Bang Fireworks says thieves hit two of his locations and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Orlando location was hit early Monday morning and the Kissimmee location was hit early Tuesday morning. Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are working the cases



The President of Big Bang Fireworks, Justin Driggers, says two of his locations were hit by thieves this week.

What we know:

Driggers say his Orlando location - off East Colonial Drive - was targeted Monday morning. He estimates the thieves stole over $85,000 worth of merchandise. The thieves focused on swiping the most expensive items - like artillery fireworks and grand finale fireworks, which range from $200 - $500 dollars.

Driggers said on Tuesday morning thieves hit the Kissimmee location off John Young Parkway. Security confronted those thieves, and they only got away with about $1,600 worth of fireworks.

Big Bang Fireworks

What they're saying:

Driggers believes it's an organized crime group that's hitting his stores.

"Our livelihood is stolen every time we have one of these events," said Driggers.

Driggers believes thieves try to resell the products. So, he's asking people to keep an eye out for his logo as you're shopping and call law enforcement if you spot it.

President of Big Bang Fireworks, Justin Driggers

What's next:

Both the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed they're working the cases.

Tuesday afternoon, crews loaded up trucks at the Big Bang Fireworks warehouse to restock stores that were hit. Driggers says they aren't closing locations, but they are increasing security.