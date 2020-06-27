Central Florida drive-ins hosting Garth Brooks concert Saturday night

article

Grab your friends 'in low places' and get ready to rock!

Garth Brooks fans will be flocking to several Central Florida drive-ins on Saturday night for a once-in-a-lifetime concert event. Instead of packing stadiums, the country music superstar will hold a concert being shown at 300 drive-ins across the country, including:

Ocala Drive-In : 9:30 p.m.

Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In: 8:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Epic Clermont: 8:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Epic West Volusia, Deltona: 8:40 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

Tickets cost $100, which will cover one passenger car or SUV. At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, tickets were still available for the Mt. Dora, Deltona, and Clermont concerts.

Get your tickets HERE.

Brooks is creating the concert in Nashville, Tennessee. To comply with social distancing guidelines, there will be limited space.

Back in March, Brooks live-streamed an all-acoustic performance featuring himself and wife Trisha Yearwood as the pandemic kept people in their homes. More than 3 million people tuned in, ultimately crashing Facebook Live.