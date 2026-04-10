Celebrity poker tournament raises funds for Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida

The Brief A celebrity poker tournament in Orlando is raising money for Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida. Organizers say the event supports therapy, education, and services for children and families across the region. The fundraiser has grown to about 250 participants and helps expand programs, including a new Kissimmee facility.



A celebrity poker tournament is underway in Orlando as part of a fundraiser benefiting children with disabilities in Central Florida.

The event, held at Caribe Royale Orlando, brings together local media personalities and public figures to raise money for Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida, a nonprofit that provides therapy, education and support services for children with and without disabilities.

Actress Cheryl Hines, who is participating in the event, said her involvement is personal. She described how the organization supported her family after her nephew was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

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Organizers said the tournament has grown significantly from its beginnings as a small, informal gathering. It now draws about 250 participants for the poker event and hundreds more for a related gala, raising funds that support programs across the region.

Ilene Wilkins, the organization’s chief executive officer, said the fundraiser plays a critical role in expanding services, including the development of a new facility in Kissimmee.

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The event is part of ongoing efforts to increase resources for children and families in Central Florida, organizers said.