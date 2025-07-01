Canadian man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan at Florida home

The Brief A Canadian man allegedly stalked WWE star Liv Morgan and tried to break into her Florida home. Morgan was not home, and the man was arrested days later at the WWE Performance Center. He now faces burglary and federal stalking charges as the investigation continues.



A Canadian man is facing federal stalking charges after authorities say he traveled from Canada to Florida and attempted to break into the Pasco County home of professional wrestler Liv Morgan.

What we know:

Authorities say Shawn Chan, a 41-year-old man from Canada, flew to Orlando the same day his passport was issued and drove to WWE star Liv Morgan’s home in Pasco County, Florida, on May 31.

Surveillance footage captured Chan circling the house with what appeared to be a rifle—later determined to be a BB gun he reportedly found on Morgan’s porch. He attempted to enter the home, appeared to search for a spare key, and left a handwritten note before leaving after more than two hours. Morgan was not home at the time.

Chan was arrested three days later at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando after showing up for an event. He was recognized by security and taken into custody by deputies. He now faces charges of burglary in Pasco County and a federal charge of interstate stalking.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the full contents of the backpack Chan had with him during the attempted break-in. While two vials with Chinese writing were recovered when he was arrested, their contents have not been confirmed publicly. It’s also unclear whether Chan had any previous in-person or online contact with Morgan or if she was specifically targeted based on delusional beliefs.

The backstory:

According to federal documents, Chan claimed to be staying at the WWE Performance Center when questioned by U.S. Customs but later drove nearly two hours to Morgan’s home.

The note he left included statements about being disrespected online and accused others of invading his privacy. This isn’t the first time a WWE performer has been targeted by a fan. In 2015, another man, Armando Montalvo, was shot by deputies outside the WWE Performance Center after showing up with a knife in an attempt to meet a female wrestler.