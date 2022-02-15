Bull charges cyclist during California race

Cyclists participating in a Central California bike ride notorious for its difficult terrain may have gotten more than they bargained for on February 12, when a territorial bull found its way onto the race path and began charging at cyclists.

Richard Pepper, who shot this video, was a participant in the Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile course described as a "stupidly hard (bike) ride bordering on a race," according to the website.

Pepper told Storyful the video was recorded in the middle of the ride where the Bakersfield-area course wound through a private working cattle ranch.

"I learned later from one of the promoters that they were aware of an aggressive bull on the property, so before the race they drove it to the far side of their large ranch," Pepper said. "Yet the bull came back to the section where the race was going through."

Pepper told Storyful when he got to this part of the trail, there were already about 15 riders stopped because of the bull.

"More racers were coming in from behind. Some tried to be opportunistic by going around the bull," he said. "Some got through. The bull charged and struck three riders total."

Sam Ames, the self-described Chief Excitement Officer of the Rock Cobbler, posted a video update to Instagram confirming that three people "got tangled up with that bull."

"Everybody’s good. They were all back here drinking beers," Ames said in the video.