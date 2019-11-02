Buffalo Wild Wings customers asked to move because man 'didn't want to sit next to black people': report

article

Buffalo Wild Wings management said Saturday it's investigating after an allegedly racist incident at a restaurant in suburban Naperville.

Two men said they were with a group celebrating a birthday last weekend when they were asked to move because another customer did not want to sit near black people, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The men said that the host flat-out asked him "What race are you?"

They said that multiple Wild Wings staff people tried to get them to move, and at one point they claimed that the tables had been reserved.

The group left.

In an email to Fox 32 News, Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson Claire Kudlata said, "We take this alleged incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough, internal investigation. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We’re in direct communication with the guest to understand their account of what happened and to offer our deepest apologies for any unacceptable behavior."