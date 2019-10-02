Brevard teachers reach pay raise agreement with district

The Brevard Federation of Teachers on Tuesday reached a deal on teachers pay with the Brevard County School District.

All teachers will receive a $2,000 increase to their base pay. Teachers who have been with the district since 2008 will get an extra $1,200 added to their base pay. About half of the teachers in Brevard County have been with the school district for 12 years or more.

"I think we squeezed out as we could squeeze out at this time," said Jonathan Hilliard, the Second Vice President of the teachers' federation.

The school district hopes the raise will attract new employees.

"Hopefully with a little bit higher pay, it will not only help with recruiting, but we'll be able to hang on to some of the people who are on the fence," said Matt Reed with Brevard County Public Schools.

The new contract comes after months of protesting for better teacher pay in Brevard County.