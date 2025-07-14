Brevard Renaissance Fair leaving Brevard County: Here's why, what's potentially next

The Brief The Brevard County Fair is leaving Brevard County, officials say. What happened? Fair organizers, the city, and the county are all in dispute about various isssues. Where is it going? Organizers teased 2026 dates, but haven't announced a new location.



After 10 years in Brevard County, the Brevard Renaissance Fair plans to pull up its draw bridge and hitch its wagon somewhere else in Central Florida.

The CEO of the Brevard Renaissance Fair, the City of Melbourne, and Brevard County are at odds over a long-term lease, unpaid rent, and code issues with a giant castle-like structure currently built on the grounds.

The backstory:

For years, the Brevard Renaissance Fair was held at Wickham Park, a 391-acre park in Brevard County. After outgrowing that space, organizers found a new home at Castle Park in the City of Melbourne.

Last week, organizers posted a note on the fair's website that the 2025 would not be happening and that the fair would be pulled out of the county entirely. The issues are different for the city and the county. The city alleges code issues with a massive castle-like structure. The county alleged the festival is withholding $20,000 in unpaid rent.

Both said they've worked with organizers as best as they could to keep the festival.

"We've hit a crossroads." — Letter posted to Brevard Renaissance Fair website

"We’ve hit a crossroads. Due to restrictions placed on our site by the City of Melbourne, we were no longer able to host the fair and the many other gatherings, shows, and festivals we dreamed of bringing you, the very events we envisioned for Castle Park, a home for laughter, craft, music, and memories all year long. We poured real money and heart into making that vision a reality, trusting the city and county would reach a deal to support it," the fair said in a letter to fans.

"We looked for every possible way to get an exemption from the city while they worked through zoning and other issues, but it became clear that wouldn’t happen, and we weren’t about to throw more good money after bad. Ultimately, the endless hurdles and lack of commitment from the city made staying impossible, so we made the hard call to move on."

City: Safety issues with massive castle wall

"The city has bent over backwards to make sure the renaissance fair could happen this year," said Melbourne Vice Mayor David Neuman.

From the city's perspective, he said there is a large castle-like structure at Castle Park. However, it also needs upgrades to comply with current code rules.

"We needs these codes to be followed. These are the types of things we hope can keep our city safe," Neuman said, adding that it takes a mutual partnership between festival organizers and the city to put on these big events.

The CEO of the Renaissance Fair said it would be too costly to make those changes or rebuild the structure entirely, an iconic piece of the festival. He said it would cost $50,000 to make those changes, a cost he couldn't justify for such a short-term lease at the park.

County: We're owed $20,000

A spokesperson for Brevard County said Pete Moolhuizen, president and CEO of the fair, owes the county some $20,000 in unpaid rent, a violation of the lease agreement.

Moolhuizen doesn't deny that he hasn't paid it. He admits that once he was told he wouldn't be able to put on the festival and in turn, make money, he held back on those payments.

Is the fair coming back this year? Or in 2026?

According to the fair's website, yes.

"So, mark your calendars, polish your armor, and oil your lutes, the next Brevard Renaissance Fair will run from January 17th through February 22nd, 2026, in a brand-new home we can finally call ours," reads a note on the fair's website.

However, organizers are keeping specifics, like where, as a secret for now.