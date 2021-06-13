Brevard County firefighters find puppy, look to reunite with owner

article

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials are working to find the owner of a puppy they found stranded in Merritt Island.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the dog was found stranded by a water-filled ditch on Sunday afternoon in the area of Sara Jane Lane in South Merritt Island.

The puppy is OK but has no ID tags, according to the post.

Fire officials say if the dog belongs to you, call 321-863-5371.