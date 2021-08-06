Backpack giveaway happening in Orange County on Saturday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A backpack giveaway is happening in Orange County on Saturday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Friday that all school-aged children in the county are eligible to receive a free backpack while they last.
The giveaway is happening at four locations across the county.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., residents can get backpacks at Wheatley Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can get backpacks at Robinswood Middle School and Westridge Middle School.
