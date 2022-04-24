Axiom 1 mission: Ax-1 crew begins 17-hour journey back to Earth

After multiple days of delays due to poor weather conditions, the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew successfully undocked from the International Space Station Sunday night to begin its estimated 17-hour journey back to Earth. Watch video of the April 8 launch above.

The hatch between the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour and ISS closed at 7:26 p.m. (Eastern time). The crew undocked from the ISS at 9:10 p.m. and began a series of controlled burns to push it out into orbit.

You can watch a livestream of the undocking via NASA TV below.

Once the Ax-1 crew undocked from the ISS, the crew will have a 17-hour journey back to Earth, where they are expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida around 1:06 p.m. on Monday, April 25.

"After performing a series of burns to move away from the space station, Dragon will conduct multiple orbit-lowering maneuvers, jettison its trunk, and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere before landing off the coast of Florida approximately 17 hours later," reads SpaceX's website.

The crew is anticipated to splashdown somewhere off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, according to NASA.

Ax-1's crew launched to the ISS on the morning of April 8 in what was expected to be an eight-day mission aboard the ISS. The four astronauts aboard are commander Michael López-Alegría of USA/Spain, pilot Larry Connor of USA, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada.

Advertisement

The launch marked the first all-private mission to the ISS.