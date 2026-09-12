E. coli found in Lake Helen well prompts boil water notice, city says

Lake Helen city officials announced a boil water notice after fecal indicator E. coli was found in one of the wells, according to city officials.

The positive sample was collected on September 12 at a city well located on 215 W. John Street.

The well that tested positive has been taken offline and will remain offline until follow-up sampling determines it is free of contamination, according to a city release.

The boil water notice in effect for all residents of the City of Lake Helen.

Lake Helen residents seeking additional information can contact the US Water Services at 866-753-8292. Anyone with health concerns should contact their doctor.