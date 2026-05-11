Authorities seek information after party-goers claim they 'saw nothing' after 5 shot, deputies say

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Reddick that occurred during a large party early Saturday morning, leaving five people hospitalized. Investigators called the claims of over 100 party attendees "not credible" after party-goers said they "saw nothing" despite five victims being shot, the sheriff's office said. While some victims have been released from the hospital, deputies are still searching for the person responsible and are urging witnesses to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Marion County.



Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend in which five people were shot and hospitalized. After interviewing party attendees, the Marion County Sheriff's office said the over 100 attendees all reported not seeing anything, which the sheriff's office said isn't true.

Now, the sheriff's office is seeking information to learn about what happened and who was responsible for the shooting.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office responded to the 15800 block of NW 44th Road, around 1:50 a.m., May 9, in Reddick after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot. During an investigation, deputies set up road blocks, but many party-goers left the area by driving through checkpoints, the sheriff's office said.

While speaking to the party attendees, investigators were told "no one saw anything," the sheriff's office said, and only heard the gunshots.

"That is not credible," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Five people were shot. Someone in that crowd saw what happened and/or knows who was responsible."

As of May 11, some shooting victims were released from the hospital while others remain under medical care.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to place an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or online at ocalacrimestoppers.com. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.