Attorney for victim in deadly crash involving WWE Hall of Famer talks with FOX 35

The attorney for the victim killed in a crash which authorities said involved WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch spoke to FOX 35 News about the case Thursday.

Seventy-five-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, who went by "Fran," was killed in late March after investigators said Sytch was driving intoxicated when she crashed into his car.

Attorney Alexandria Avera, representing the family, says his family is still in shock, calling him a dedicated grandfather – full of energy, positivity, and life.

"Not one of them imagined being without him in their lives and especially losing him the way they did," she said.

Avera’s firm has filed a lawsuit on the family’s behalf seeking at least $30,000 for funeral and medical expenses citing enormous emotional loss.

"At the heart of things, what it’s really about is the family having the opportunity to achieve a degree of justice against Sytch for the decisions that she’s made," she said.

Sytch’s fiancé, James Pence, is also listed in the lawsuit.

"The investigation is ongoing, but it is our current understanding that he was the owner of the vehicle that Sytch was driving at the time of the accident," she said.

FOX 35 News talked to Pence when Sytch’s bond was revoked last month.

Advertisement

"I think this whole process, everyone’s been hurt. Not just the family. I feel terrible for that guy's family, I never did anything wrong," he said.