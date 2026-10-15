Arrest in Michelle Parker case offers hope to family of missing Marion County woman

The Brief An arrest in Michelle Parker’s 2011 disappearance is renewing hope for families of missing people. Sara Ebersole’s sister, Michelle Tullis, continues pushing for answers more than three years after Ebersole vanished in Reddick. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.



An arrest in the 2011 disappearance of Orlando mother Michelle Parker is renewing hope for families still searching for answers in missing-person cases, including the family of Sara Ebersole, who vanished from Marion County more than three years ago.

New investigative technology and developments in Parker’s case are reminders that breakthroughs can happen years after someone disappears, Ebersole’s sister, Michelle Tullis, said.

Sister refuses to give up search

What they're saying:

Ebersole was last seen in March 2023 getting into a vehicle at a gas station in Reddick, a community in Marion County. Her disappearance remains unsolved.

Since then, Tullis has continued advocating for her sister, determined to keep her case in the public eye and encouraging investigators to pursue new leads.

Sara Ebersole went missing in March 2023. Deputies are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff's office | Photo credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

"Without me, without the voice of me for Sara, I feel like Sara would be forgotten, and there wouldn't kind of be a knock on the deputy's door, the detective's," Tullis said. "Knowing that I'm not going to give up on the search for Sara, so neither should they."

Tullis said the developments in Parker’s case have reinforced her determination to keep searching for her sister.

Arrest brings renewed hope

Big picture view:

Orlando police this week arrested Dale Smith Jr. in connection with Parker’s 2011 disappearance, marking a significant development in a case that had remained unresolved for 15 years.

Tullis hopes the arrest will encourage investigators in Marion County to revisit Ebersole’s disappearance and identify new opportunities to move the investigation forward.

Investigators identified a person of interest early in Ebersole’s case, but no resolution has been announced.

Tullis believes continued public awareness could help generate information that leads to a breakthrough.

Community urged to share information

What you can do:

Tullis said keeping Ebersole’s disappearance visible is critical to ensuring that potential witnesses and anyone with relevant information have an opportunity to come forward.

"Without the community, it really truly does take a village," Tullis said, emphasizing the importance of people continuing to share information about her sister’s disappearance online.

For families of missing people, developments in long-unsolved cases can offer renewed hope that answers may still be found, even after years without a resolution.

Anyone with information about Ebersole’s disappearance is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.