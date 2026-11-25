The Brief Disney’s horticulture team carefully designs and maintains Walt Disney World’s landscaping to bring Epcot’s 11 World Showcase countries to life. The team plans seasonal plant changes a year in advance and partners with local growers to find plants suited to Florida’s climate. Much of the work happens overnight, using landscaping, colors and plant arrangements to help tell each area’s story.



From the moment visitors pass the welcome sign at Walt Disney World, they encounter one of the resort’s most carefully coordinated attractions: its landscaping.

Bringing 11 countries to Central Florida

What they're saying:

Disney’s horticulture team works year-round to maintain the property’s gardens, plants and landscapes, creating a memorable first impression for guests.

"We refer to ourselves as the ‘Guardians of the First Impression,’" said Allison Brooks, area manager of Disney’s horticulture team. "We want to make sure we have a great show 365 days a year."

That work extends throughout Epcot’s World Showcase, where Disney’s team recreates the landscapes of 11 different countries.

The challenge is finding plants that can thrive in Central Florida’s heat and humidity while maintaining the look and feel of places with very different climates, including Canada and Norway.

Because many of the plants native to those regions cannot grow in Florida, the team uses similar-looking alternatives.

"The plant material there does not grow here, so now we look to ‘look-alike’ plants," Brooks said. "It could be the same genus and a different species or a different plant completely that looks comparable to the actual plants in those locations."

Planning seasons in advance

Maintaining the gardens requires extensive planning, with seasonal changes scheduled about a year in advance.

Brooks said plants are refreshed every three to four months at locations throughout the park.

Disney also works with Central Florida agricultural businesses to grow and supply the plants needed for its seasonal displays.

The horticulture team provides growers with planting lists and delivery schedules to ensure the right plants are ready when needed.

But even with careful preparation, weather and growing conditions ultimately influence what can thrive.

"It’s doing the right plant for the right place," Brooks said, explaining that the team researches which plants will grow best in Central Florida while still reflecting the stories and themes of each country.

Landscaping that tells a story

Dig deeper:

The plants at Epcot serve more than a decorative purpose. Their arrangement is also part of the park's storytelling.

Near Mission: SPACE, trees and flower beds feature straighter, more structured lines that reflect themes of exploration and the future.

In the World Nature area near Living with the Land, the landscaping shifts to softer curves and more natural shapes.

Brooks said the differences are intentional, helping reinforce the atmosphere and themes of each section of the park.

The work begins after guests leave

Much of the horticulture team's work happens overnight, after the park closes.

Disney cast members begin maintenance shifts as early as 1 to 3 a.m., preparing the landscaping before guests arrive.

From trimming and planting to replacing seasonal displays, the team works to keep the grounds looking their best throughout the year.

For Brooks, the work is a form of artistic expression.

She compares using gardening tools and selecting plants to painting, bringing together different colors and textures to create a finished landscape.

The next time visitors walk through Epcot, they may notice edible herbs near the United Kingdom pavilion or the colorful Victoria Gardens in Canada.

Behind those displays are years of planning, partnerships with local growers and the work of Disney cast members who use nature to help bring the park's stories to life.