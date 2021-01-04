Arrest made in Azalea Park shooting on New Year's Day

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on New Year's Day in the Azalea Park neighborhood.

Deputies responded to 400 Chapel Trace Dr. in reference to an aggravated battery via shooting that was reported just before 3 a.m. on January 1. The victim, later identified as Jovanny Andre Boche, 26, was shot and hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries later that day.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, naming Joshua Torres Ayala, 25, as a suspct. Ayala was taken into custody on Monday.