Amber Alert canceled for Daphne Westbrook after teen found safe in Alabama

An Amber Alert has been canceled for Daphne Westbrook, the Tennessee teenager who was kidnapped by her father back in 2019.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 17-year-old has been found safe in Samson, Alabama.

The teen was kidnapped by her father, 42-year-old John Oliver Westbrook, back in October 2019, and officials believe he had been keeping her drugged or otherwise subdued ever since.

Investigators ratcheted up efforts to find them after Daphne managed to send a message to a friend back in March to say she was considering self-harm.

After John Westbrook drove with Daphne in an unknown vehicle throughout the southwestern United States, the district attorney in Tennessee had issued a warning they could be headed to Highlands County, Florida, where Westbrook's sister lives in Sebring.

Investigators say they found communication between Westbrook and the sister. Her home in Sebring was raided in March, where investigators confiscated her electronic devices.

John Westbrook was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities did not say if John Westbrook was in custody.

