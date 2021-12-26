All lanes blocked on portion of I-95 in Volusia County after crash, officials say

article

A crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) has caused heavy delays in Volusia County, transportation officials said.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that a crash in Volusia County on I-95 North before mile marker 272 has traffic backed up to at least mile marker 262.

They said that all lanes are blocked.

