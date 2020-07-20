All 16 mayors in Volusia County urge governor for faster COVID-19 test results

All 16 mayors in Volusia County along with the county chair signed a letter asking Gov. Ron DeSantis for symptomatic testing lanes.

The effort was spearheaded by Holly Hill Mayor Chris Via who has faced frustrations of his own when it comes to testing.

“We’re hearing from a lot of our constituents that they have not received their test results and we’re hearing that frustration. Unfortunately, I’m living that frustration,” he said over a zoom press conference.

He tells FOX 35 News he is now going on day 13 of waiting for his results after someone he was around alerted him they tested positive.

The state rolled out symptomatic test lanes in four counties, including Orange County.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said he understands why the counties were prioritized but said Volusia is in the red too.

“Now we need to move that priority down to counties like Volusia, which we are in the red like I said before and it needs to be addressed for us as well,” he said.

Mayor Via said although he’s able to stay home, the unknown is putting some people in difficult positions.

“Unfortunately, it comes down to making a decision of keeping your lights on and keeping food on the table or possibly going back to work when you don’t know if you’re positive or negative,” he said.

Monday, governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the mayors’ request.

“I think assuming that we get the test results back in a good order, this may be a model that we expand,” he said.