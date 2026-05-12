Alachua County inmate dies in jail infirmary; Deputies launch death investigation

The Brief Authorities have launched a death investigation after 68-year-old inmate Shirley Williams was found unresponsive in her bed at the Alachua County Jail's infirmary. Deputies said Williams was checked on every 15 minutes, and during one of these checks, she wasn't breathing. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation.



A death investigation is underway after a Florida inmate was found dead in the Alachua County Jail's infirmary.

The female inmate – identified as Shirley Williams – was found unresponsive in her bed in the jail's infirmary around 11:15 p.m., May 10.

What we know:

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail requested emergency services for an inmate, 68, who was found unresponsive in her bed in the infirmary. At around 11:20 p.m., May 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue started life-saving efforts, but the patient later died at 11:50 p.m.

During a routine check on Williams, a detention officer saw she wasn't breathing, the sheriff's office said. The officer activated a "code blue" and began CPR, deputies said.

Initial information indicates that Williams was housed in the infirmary and was under close observation of the medical staff, the Alachua County Sheriff's office said. Williams was being checked on every 15 minutes, as required by policy and verified by the facility's cameras, deputies said.

What's next:

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation.