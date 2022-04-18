These major U.S. airlines are dropping mask requirements

On Monday, a federal judge rejected the national mask mandate for airlines and public transportation. Shortly after the mask requirement got struck down by the judge, the Biden Administration announced that TSA will no longer enforce the mandate.

So what will this mean for travelers going in and out of LAX?

FOX 11 looked into airlines serving Los Angeles' biggest airport to see if they will no longer require their passengers to mask up.

Below is a list of airlines that will drop their passenger mask requirements in response to Monday's development:

AMERICAN AIRLINES MASK POLICY

American Airlines announced it will no longer require its passengers and crew members flying in and out of U.S. airports to mask up. The airline warned "face masks may still be required based on local ordinances," or for certain international flights.

Below is a full statement from the airline:

ALASKA AIRLINES MASK POLICY

Masks are optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, according to the airline's announcement Monday.

DELTA AIR LINES MASK POLICY

Below is a statement released by the airline Monday:

Following the ruling of a U.S. district court judge on Monday, April 18, the Biden Administration announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer enforce the federal mandate requiring masks in all U.S. airports and onboard aircraft. Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and onboard aircraft.

JETBLUE MASK POLICY

JetBlue is also making masks optional for its passengers and crew members. Below is a statement released by the airline:

In line with Monday’s federal court ruling and the Transportation Security Administration’s guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers are welcome to continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MASK POLICY

Southwest is also making masks optional for its crew members and passengers. Below is a full statement released by the airline:

On Monday, a federal judge issued a decision stating the federal mask mandate for public transportation, including on airlines and at airports, is no longer in effect. Thereafter, the White House announced the masking order is not in effect, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not enforce the federal mask mandate at this time.

As a result of this development, effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing. Additionally, Southwest will continue supporting the comfort of those who travel with us by offering additional layers of protection, including sophisticated cabin air ventilation systems onboard our aircraft which incorporate HEPA air filtration that removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles.

We appreciate the cooperation and compliance efforts of our Customers and Employees as policies have evolved. We’ll continue to monitor public health guidance, and federal requirements, while always keeping safety as our uncompromising priority.

UNITED AIRLINES MASK POLICY

Below is a statement released by the airline Monday:

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports.

While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the event of changes.

FOX 11 will continue to make calls over the course of Monday night to hear from other major airlines serving LAX travelers.

