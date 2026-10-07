Adult, 2 children found dead inside Cocoa home, police say

The Brief An adult man and two children were found dead inside a home on Sorrento Drive in Cocoa. Police said the deaths appear to involve a murder-suicide, but that had not been officially confirmed. Investigators said the scene was secure and there was no threat to the public.



An adult man and two children were found dead inside a Cocoa home Wednesday, prompting a death investigation by police.

Deaths believed to be murder-suicide, police say

What we know:

Officers responded around noon to a home on Sorrento Drive, in the Lakeside Palms subdivision, where the three people were found dead inside.

Detectives said preliminary information indicated the deaths appeared to involve a murder-suicide, though police had not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigators remained at the home Wednesday afternoon as they worked to determine what happened.

Police said the scene was secure and there was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police had not released the identities of those who died or the ages of the two children.

The investigation remains ongoing.