Active-duty sailor at MacDill Air Force Base tests positive for COVID-19

MacDill Air Force Base announced Friday its first known case of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a video posted on Facebook, Col. Steve Snelson said they have "reached a point we hoped wouldn't come, but we only knew it was a matter of time," referring to the first positive test result on the base.

The infected person is an active-duty sailor assigned at the base who is believed to have contracted the virus during recent travel. The patient was being monitored and cared for following the positive test.

In a statement on Facebook, Snelson said, "The safety of our Airmen, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus."

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

