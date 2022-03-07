8-month-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose; Arizona mother arrested 2 years later

An Arizona mother is under arrest after a toxicology report reveals her baby's body was filled with drugs when he died in 2020.

Thirty-year-old Erika Wahab is accused of killing her eight-month-old son in January 2020 after medical examiners reportedly discovered "large amounts of fentanyl in his blood."

Cocaine was also discovered in his body, although cocaine exposure was not the cause of death.

Wahab is facing child abuse and second-degree murder charges.

On March 7, investigators with the sheriff's office said on Twitter, "During the investigation, Wahab admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine in the house with her boyfriend. She agreed that they created a dangerous environment for the child due to their drug use."

30-year-old Erika Wahab

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: