78-year-old man falls off Gasparilla parade float, according to first responders

A 78-year-old man fell off of a parade float during the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Officials say the man fell around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday at Bayshore Blvd and S. Boulevard.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to first responders.

Authorities say the medical response paused the parade for about 25 minutes.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, paramedics and medical staff responded to 156 medical calls during the parade.

36 of those called required transport by ambulance, according to officials.

"I am grateful for all of our first responders including our dispatchers that worked this demanding event," said Fire Chief Barbara Tripp. "I am also thankful to our partner agencies, Tampa General Hospital, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, TransCare, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and the American Red Cross for their assistance. In the midst of the Florida heat with hundreds of thousands of revelers attending today's parade, their unwavering dedication and teamwork shined in our community."