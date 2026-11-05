Central Florida deputy rescues emotional support dog, stranded family

The Brief A viral photo captured an Orange County deputy carrying an emotional support dog through chest-deep floodwaters in Brevard County. The 4-year-old Labrador, named Eris, is a vital lifeline for her owner, who suffers from dementia and strokes. The deputy involved previously gained attention for saving another dog during Hurricane Ian in 2022.



As floodwaters slowly recede across Brevard County, the focus for hundreds of stranded residents has shifted from survival to recovery.

What we know:

Among the countless rescue missions carried out across flooded neighborhoods, one particular moment has captured hearts across Central Florida: a photograph circulating on social media showing an Orange County deputy carrying a 4-year-old Labrador to safety through murky floodwaters.

The dog, named Eris – fittingly sharing a name with the goddess of chaos – was trapped alongside her family as rising waters surrounded their home in Lamplighter Village.

'Sent to us from God'

What they're saying:

For owners John and Heidi Edwards, leaving without Eris was never an option.

"She's an emotional support animal that definitely has been sent to us from God, no doubt!" Heidi Edwards said.

Eris plays an essential role in their household. John Edwards suffers from strokes and dementia, and the Labrador is his constant companion.

"She's just my buddy. She doesn't leave my side," John Edwards said.

The rescue is par for the course

As floodwaters crept closer to their door, Heidi knew they needed to evacuate.

She called 911 and requested help. The couple waited more than four hours. Orange County Deputy Benjamin Hayden was one of the first responders who answered their call.

Hayden waded through the water, scooped up Eris and guided the family out. John and Heidi were helped into a boat, and the family headed for dry ground.

"He helped us in the most devastating moment," Heidi Edwards said. "He did it with a smile on his face, and he said, 'This is what we train for, we got you.' I would love to hug him and say thank you."

For Deputy Hayden, stepping up during natural disasters is familiar territory.

In 2022, he caught widespread public attention under similar circumstances after rescuing a dog stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Neighbors rally amid historic devastation

Lamplighter Village was among the hardest-hit communities in Brevard County, leaving residents shocked by the sheer volume of water.

"I've just never seen so much water come in and take over a whole community as it did and take so long to go down," said resident Mona James.

Many neighbors lost vehicles, personal belongings, and parts of their homes. In response, residents like James have spent the days following the storm delivering meals and supplies to those unable to leave.

"What I'm doing is not huge, but it's a little bit," James said. "And if everybody did a little, it would be so awesome."

For families like the Edwards’, acts of kindness from neighbors and first responders are providing hope during an otherwise grim period.

"We're hanging on to these little moments," Heidi Edwards said. "That's all we have."

What we don't know:

FOX 35 reached out to interview Deputy Hayden about the viral rescue, but officials stated he was unavailable for an interview at the time of broadcast.

Local officials have not yet released an official estimate on the total financial or structural damage within Lamplighter Village.

It remains unclear how long displaced residents will have to wait before water fully drains and local authorities deem homes safe for complete re-entry and repair.