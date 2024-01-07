71-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Pine Hills, FHP says

A 71-year-old bicyclist is dead after being involved in a hit-and-run in Pine Hills early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:00 a.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Powers Drive, troopers said. The bicyclist was also traveling southbound on Powers Drive, according to a crash report.

For reasons that are unclear, the vehicle did not slow down or stop for the bicyclist and proceeded to hit him with the front-right side of the car, the crash report stated. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene, troopers said.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP. Based on a car part that was located at the crash site, troopers believe the vehicle involved may be a 2021-2023 Kia K5 that currently has damage on the front-right side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. This crash remains under investigation.