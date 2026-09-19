4-year-old girl, mother injured after accidental shooting in Deltona, deputies say

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The Brief The single shot struck the child in the chest and arm before hitting her mother in the leg. Deputies provided emergency trauma care, applying tourniquets to both victims and a chest seal to the child. The girl was airlifted by Air One to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer.



A 4-year-old girl and her mother were injured after a man's gun accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it at a Deltona home, according to Volusia deputies.

According to officials, the single shot struck the child in the chest and arm before hitting her mother in the leg. Both victims were conscious and alert when deputies arrived.

Deputies provided emergency trauma care, applying tourniquets to both victims and a chest seal to the child. The girl was airlifted by Air One to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer, while her mother was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

The investigation remains active.