66-year-old Florida man allegedly shoots, kills wife inside home, deputies say

A 66-year-old man is accused of murdering his wife after she was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in her home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Peter Hamilton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The incident happened Wednesday morning when deputies responded to a call of a person shot in the 100 block of Penny Acres Lane in Welaka. Welaka is located about 60 miles east of Gainesville.

When deputies arrived, Hamilton refused to come outside his home.

"Deputies and detectives were able to convince Peter Hamilton to come outside by relaying messages through our dispatchers who stayed on the phone with Peter Hamilton through the duration," according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton's wife, Tina Hamilton, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in her home and officials attempted to perform CPR, but they were unable to get a pulse and she died on the scene.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies said there is no known or documented domestic violence between Peter and Tina Hamilton before this week's alleged shooting.

"This is a tragic situation for the family and I ask that you keep them in your prayers," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "While there were no documented signs of domestic violence in this case, I would implore friends and families to trust your gut. If you see something off or amiss, let us know. We would rather err on the side of caution than to have life lost."

Hamilton was transported to the Putnam County Jail where he remains held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.